The Medical Counselling Committee (MCC) has announced the Round 1 results for NEET UG 2025 counselling on August 12, marking a 12-day delay from the original schedule.

The postponement came after MCC extended the result declaration and choice-locking facility multiple times in response to requests from candidates.

Round 2 registration, initially scheduled to begin on August 12, has also been pushed back. Based on the updated timeline, with Round 1 reporting starting on August 14 and a six-day reporting window followed by a two-day verification process, Round 2 registration is expected to commence on August 22, 2025.

Once registration opens, eligible students can apply on the official MCC website – mcc.nic.in. No fresh registration is required for candidates who:

1.Registered in Round 1 but did not get a seat.

2. Had their Round 1 seat cancelled during verification.

3. Opted for an upgrade.

4. Were allotted a seat but did not join.

5. Surrendered their seat within the deadline.

Before reporting for admission, candidates must download their allotment letter from the MCC website and carry all original documents with photocopies.

NEET UG Counselling Process for Each Round:

Registration – Fresh registration (if applicable) with full fee payment.

Choice Filling & Locking – Select and arrange preferred colleges and courses.

Seat Allotment – Allocation based on NEET rank, preferences, and reservation criteria.

Result Declaration – Results published on the MCC website.

Physical Reporting – Report to allotted college with documents and fees.

Upgrade Option – Option to apply for an upgrade in the next round.

Candidates are advised to check mcc.nic.in regularly for official announcements regarding Round 2 registration and seat allotments.