Applications are invited for recruitment of various teaching positions or jobs in Rajiv Gandhi University Arunachal Pradesh.

Rajiv Gandhi University Arunachal Pradesh is inviting applications from eligible candidates for recruitment to the posts or jobs of Teaching Assistants in the Department of Electronics and Communication Engineering (ECE). Rajiv Gandhi University (formerly Arunachal University) is the premier institution for higher education in the state of Arunachal Pradesh. Late Smt. Indira Gandhi, the then Prime Minister of India, laid the foundation stone of the university on 4th February 1984 at Rono Hills, where the present campus is there. Ever since its inception, the university has been trying to achieve excellence and fulfill the objectives as per the University Act. The University is atop Rono Hills on a picturesque tableland of 302 acres overlooking the river Dikrong. It is 6.5 km away from the National Highway 415 and 25 km away from Itanagar, the State capital. The campus is linked with the National Highway by the Dikrong bridge. The design of the teaching and research programmes of the University aims to play a positive role in the socio-economic and cultural development of the State. The University offers Certificate Courses, Diploma, Post Graduate Diploma, Under Graduate, Post-Graduate and Ph.D. programmes. The Department of Education also offers B.Ed. programme.

Name of post : Teaching Assistants in Department of Electronics and Communication Engineering (ECE)

No. of posts : 2

Essential Qualification :

B.Tech.+ M. Tech in Electronics and Communication Engineering. OR M.Sc in Electronics with NET/SLET/Ph.D.in relevant subjects

Remuneration : Consolidated salary Rs. 1000/- per class to maximum of Rs. 35,000/- per month.

Selection Procedure :

Candidates may appear for a walk-in-interview on 11th March 2025 at 11 AM. Reporting time is 10:30 AM. The venue is in Office Chamber of Head, Department of Electronics and Communication Engineering (ECE), Rajiv Gandhi University, Doimukh-791112, Arunachal Pradesh.

How to apply :

Candidates may appear for a walk in interview along with the bio-data stating qualification, experience, specialization, etc as well as photocopies with originals of supporting documents.

Detailed Advertisement : Click Here