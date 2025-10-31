Guwahati: Arunachal Pradesh’s Kudo players won a total of 17 medals across three competitions held in Surat, Gujarat, from October 24 to 30, 2025.

The events included the 16th Kudo National Tournament 2025, the 6th Kudo Federation Cup 2025, and the 17th Akshay Kumar Kudo International Tournament, according to reports by The Arunachal Times.

The 12-member contingent from the state was led by State Kudo Association president Sensei Hura Gambo Tarh and coach-cum-manager Senpai Techi Tagung.

At the 16th Kudo National Tournament, Aman Riang (Above 21, PI-210) and Yapi Paksok (Above 21, PI-250) won gold medals.

Murtem Kenzy received a silver medal in the Under 19 category (PI-230), while Techi Tagung (Above 21, PI-270), Tana Tag (Above 21, PI-250), Tage Gollom (Above 21, PI-240), and Tana Juri (Under 19, PI-210) secured bronze medals.

In the 6th Kudo Federation Cup, Techi Tagung won gold in the Male Senior category (PI-170), and Murtem Kenzy received silver in the Cadet category (PI-250). Bronze medals were awarded to Nido Teshi, Hui Tajum, and Biman Riang in the Male Senior category with points PI-230, PI-240, and PI-210, respectively.

At the 17th Akshay Kumar Kudo International Tournament, Techi Tagung and Biman Riang won gold in the Male Senior category (PI-270 and PI-210).

Silver medals went to Yapi Paksok (Female Senior, PI-250) and Murtem Kenzy (Male Cadet, PI-240), while Hui Tai earned a bronze medal in the Male Cadet category (PI-260).