Guwahati: Following the landslide in the Mompani area of Anjaw district of Arunachal Pradesh, which is located close to the Indo-China border on Wednesday, made a complete halt in transportation to Anjaw, the last district along the India-China border including the movement of army convoy along the border areas and disrupting civilian operations.

According to official the landslide washed away around 10 meters of the road, which is the lifeline for not only the people of Anjaw district but also for the security forces guarding the LAC.

Ready for a challenge? Click here to take our quiz and show off your knowledge!

Due to the disruption in the road communication network, the movement of army convoys towards places like Walong, Kibithu of Arunachal, which are close to the Indo-China border, has come to a halt.

Officials said that the restoration work might take some time since the administration will have to acquire additional land for the purpose.

Earlier this week, on Tuesday, Millo Kojin, the Deputy Commissioner of Anjaw district, issued a traffic advisory to warn commuters about the deteriorating condition of the highway, after receiving reports from NHIDCL authorities regarding the severe damage.

Ready for a challenge? Click here to take our quiz and show off your knowledge!

The authorities are working on immediate plans to restore connectivity and ensure the smooth movement of traffic to this critical region.