Pasighat: Oken Tayeng, MLA of 39th Mebo, expressed grave concern over the recent incident of child molestation at Sanggo Residential School in Arunachal’s Mebo village.

“As a father, a community member, and your elected representative, I share the pain and anger that many of you are feeling. What has happened is not just a crime against a child; it is a wound to our collective soul,” Tayeng said.

He added that he has spoken to district administration and police officials, and the case is being taken seriously.

“The accused will face the strictest legal action. No one who harms a child should ever feel they can escape justice,” Tayeng said.

The legislator made a sincere appeal to media personnel, social media users, and community members to protect the privacy and dignity of the children and their families.

Tayeng also announced immediate measures to provide psychological counselling and trauma support to the affected children and their families.

Community-level awareness and sensitisation programmes on child safety and sexual abuse prevention will be strengthened in schools and villages.

Authorities will collaborate with women and child welfare departments, NGOs, and village leaders to ensure safe reporting mechanisms and sustained community vigilance.

“We plan to hold village- and school-level awareness programmes on child safety and gender sensitisation so that we can prevent such tragedies and create safer spaces for our children,” Tayeng said.

He appealed to the people of Mebo and beyond for compassion, vigilance, and solidarity.

“Let us stand with the family, not as bystanders, but as a community that protects its children. This is not only about punishment; it is also about healing, learning, and ensuring this never happens again. We are all in this together,” he added.