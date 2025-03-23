Itanagar: Bichom village in Arunachal Pradesh‘s West Kameng district is rapidly becoming a significant wintering ground for migratory birds, following the trend seen in the nearby Chug valley.

A notable influx of Pallas’s gulls, a large and robust gull species, has been observed along the Bichom river.

The river, now a vital source of food and water, has attracted over 60 Pallas’s gulls, also known as the great black-headed gull. This species, one of the largest gull varieties, typically inhabits saline, brackish, and freshwater environments.

“Alongside other migratory birds like ruddy shelducks, bar-headed geese, and great crested grebes, Pallas’s gulls are now present in substantial numbers,” said Harnam Hagam, GPM of Bichom, and Shaleena Phinya, an independent filmmaker and wildlife protector.

This marks the second documented sighting of Pallas’s gulls in the district, following their initial appearance in Sangti Valley in 2022.

These gulls breed in colonies across marshes and islands from southern Russia to Mongolia, undertaking winter migrations to regions including the eastern Mediterranean, Arabia, and India.

Notably, this is the third consecutive year that the village has witnessed a significant presence of these birds.

In a related development, Anurag Vishwakarma, Senior Project Officer at WWF India, confirmed the first-ever sighting of a pair of Eurasian wigeons in Chug valley in Arunachal Pradesh.

This migratory duck, recognized for its distinctive plumage and whistling calls, is a rare visitor to this part of the state.

“Increased environmental and wildlife awareness within the community has been pivotal,” Vishwakarma explained.

“Hunting and poaching are no longer prevalent in Arunachal Pradesh, creating a safe haven for these migratory birds. The success of this season is a testament to the collaborative conservation efforts of WWF India, birding enthusiasts, environmentalists, the forest department, NGOs, and active community participation,” he said.