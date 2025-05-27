Guwahati: Arunachal Pradesh Minister Ojing Tasing was on Tuesday hastily evacuated from the Siang district Deputy Commissioner’s Office at Pangin, as an anti-dam protest against the proposed 11,000 MW Siang Upper Multipurpose Project (SUMP) intensified.

According to reports, Minister Tasing had arrived at the DC for a scheduled meeting with district officials and community representatives when his presence ignited a strong reaction from a large gathering of villagers and activists opposed to the hydropower project.

Protesters quickly surrounded the DC office premises, chanting slogans and demanding the immediate cancellation of the project, Changlang 24×7 News reported.

As the demonstration escalated and the crowd’s temper flared, security personnel swiftly moved to escort the minister and other officials to safety.

While no injuries were reported, the incident underscores the significant local opposition to the SUMP and the increasing unrest it is generating within the region.

As of late evening, neither the district administration nor the minister’s office has issued an official statement.