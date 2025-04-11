Dibrugarh: Arunachal Pradesh Home Minister Mama Natung during the Pongtu Kuh festival held at Pongtu ground in Changlang on Friday, called upon the state’s younger generation to uphold their rich cultural heritage and unique customs.

Addressing the gathering Home Minister Natung stated the importance of preserving the diverse ethnicities, cultures, and traditions of Arunachal Pradesh.

He stressed the need for youth to actively participate in safeguarding their cultural identity.

The Home Minister also addressed the concerns related to the government’s move to frame rules under the Arunachal Pradesh Freedom of Religion Act (APFRA), 1978 following an order issued by the Gauhati High Court.

He assured that the government both at the centre and the state would never implement policies detrimental to the state’s society.

The minister also announced the plan to set up a modern fire station and women police station in Changlang.

Notably, the Tutsa community of Arunachal Pradesh celebrated the Pongtu Kuh, an important and oldest agricultural festival on the eve of the rainy season on the 11th of April every year.

Amid the festival people from the community offer prayers to their deities and forefathers for a good agricultural season and good health of their near and dear ones.

Moreover, the festival witnessed various cultural performances from different troupes in their community.