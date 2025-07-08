Pasighat: Arunachal Pradesh Education Minister P.D. Sona inaugurated “Saksham”, an innovative Student Activity and Enrichment Centre for the holistic development and empowerment of young minds, at Springdale 5th IRBn Welfare School in Pasighat, on Monday.

The team established the Saksham Centre on the principles of activity-based, play-based, and experiential learning, aligning it with the vision of NEP 2020 and the National Curriculum Framework 2023 to nurture well-rounded, curious, and confident young learners.

Speaking at the occasion, Sona lauded the innovative initiative undertaken by Commandant of the 5th IRBn, Garima Singh, IPS, ably supported by her team of IRBn personnel, for creating an experiential learning environment and engaging young minds through creative, activity-based, and new-age learning methods.

He called for replicating such inspiring efforts across the state, describing them as best practices in the education sector.

Sona added that it is the need of the hour to foster curiosity and joy for learning among students through experiential methods in schools.

He also appreciated the gesture of opening the center to the general public, enabling not just the children of the 5th IRBn but also students from Pasighat and other schools in the district to benefit from its facilities.

The Education Minister announced that the State Government will introduce integrated learning methods at the elementary level by merging pre-primary government schools with Anganwadi centers.

He also emphasized the need for more space labs in schools to spark students’ interest in space technology.

Pasighat West MLA Ninong Ering, also commended Commandant Garima Singh, IPS, and the entire 5th IRB fraternity for successfully establishing an innovative center aimed at empowering students. He further advised students to strive hard in their studies.

Earlier, Commandant Garima Singh briefed the gathering on various welfare-oriented measures and initiatives undertaken to provide holistic and quality education at Springdale 5th IRBn Welfare School.

She informed us that the SAKSHAM Centre is equipped with a digital learning zone, library, indoor games corner, and creative learning areas for drawing, music, craft, and theatre. It also includes life skills training on health, hygiene, traffic safety, and value-based education. She acknowledged her team’s contribution to the successful implementation of the project.

Pasighat East MLA Tapi Darang, DC Sonalika Jiwani, SP Pankaj Lamba, and DDSE Odhuk Tabing were also present at the event. Earlier, the Education Minister interacted with the students of Springdale 5th IRBn Welfare School, appreciated the exhibition models displayed by them, and participated in the plantation of saplings within the school premises.