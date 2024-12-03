Dibrugarh: The issue of the massive extortion drive being launched by militants in the Changlang district of Arunachal Pradesh has now turned from “bad to worse”.

After targeting businessmen, contractors, traders and villagers, the NSCN (K-YA) has now allegedly served an extortion note of 20 lakhs to petroleum giant Oil India Limited (OIL) which has its operation in the Manabhum Reserve Forest in eastern Arunachal.

Ready for a challenge? Click here to take our quiz and show off your knowledge!

The thickly forested Manabhum reserve forest is shared by both the Changlang and Namsai districts.

The matter has created a sensation in the area as it concerns the safety and security of the officials and workers of the Maharatna company. Media reports had earlier highlighted the issue of the large-scale extortion drive by the insurgent group NSCN (K-YA) in eastern Arunachal Pradesh after which security forces had stepped up its operations against the outfit.

According to sources, the extortion note was served to the company’s office in Manabhum through a middleman. The extortion note is signed by self-styled Major Tha Aung, and the militant outfit had set December 10, 2024, as the deadline for the payment.

Ready for a challenge? Click here to take our quiz and show off your knowledge!

Meanwhile, when contacted OIL Spokesperson Prankush Malla Buzarbaruah, he accepted that the company had received the extortion note from the outfit.

Buzarbaruah said that security has been tightened in the field as well as the office premises of the company in Manabhum.

Top officials of the company, including the CMD, are in touch with the Government of Arunachal Pradesh on the issue.

There are 40 Indian Reserve Battalion personnel, and the Arunachal Pradesh government has provided 22 Special Task Force men as additional security cover for the company.

Ten more STF personnel are expected to be posted in the location soon.

Buzarbaruah added that the operation of the company is going on normally despite the threat perception.

The wells in the Manabhum reserve forest produce around 100 kilo-litres of crude oil every day.