Guwahati: Udalguri Police, in a targeted anti-narcotics operation on Friday, seized 50 kilograms of cannabis worth Rs 25 lakh from Rupa Road under Mazbat Police Station in Assam.

The raid, conducted amid the 79th Independence Day celebrations, led to the arrest of one suspect and formed part of the state’s ongoing “War Against Drugs” campaign.

Even as Assam marked its 79th Independence Day with patriotic fervour, Udalguri district police maintained a sharp vigil against criminal activities.

In a decisive strike, officers recovered 50 kilograms of cannabis from Rupa Road under Mazbat Police Station, a seizure valued at Rs 25 lakh in the illicit market. They also arrested an individual at the spot.

Police officials confirmed that they had launched the operation as part of a broader series of coordinated raids across Assam, focusing especially on the Independence Day period when security forces maintain heightened vigilance.

They have taken the arrested suspect into custody and registered a case under the Narcotic Drugs and Psychotropic Substances (NDPS) Act.

Initial findings indicate that the smugglers likely intended to supply the seized consignment to drug networks outside Udalguri.

Investigators are also actively tracing the drug’s origin and examining possible interstate trafficking routes. They expect to make additional arrests in the coming days.

This seizure marks another success in Assam’s ongoing “War Against Drugs” campaign. Over recent months, law enforcement agencies have confiscated large quantities of narcotics in districts like Karbi Anglong, Cachar, and Kamrup.

Authorities have further reaffirmed their zero-tolerance approach to drug trafficking and committed to intensifying efforts to make Assam drug-free.