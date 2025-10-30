Guwahati: In a bid to reinforce their shared ancestry the Nyishi community of Arunachal Pradesh and the Mising community of Assam struck a deal Treaty of Friendship’ “renewing ancient bonds and pledging people-to-people relations between the communities.”

The treaty, by Nyishi Elite Society (NES) and the Mising Ba:Ne Kebang (MBK), “acknowledges the longstanding kinship between the people of the two communities through the common ancestral lineage of Abo Tani, and seeks to further strengthen bilateral ties by recognising cultural homogeneity,” reports The Arunachal Times.

Both sides stated that the “relationship, rooted deeply in history, continues to guide contemporary engagement and must be preserved for future generations.”

The document has 11 major articles of cooperation “including mutual recognition and respect, shared heritage and ancestry, strengthening bilateral relations, advancing people-to-people contact, ensuring dignity in social and economic matters and encouraging cultural collaboration.”

It also agreed on adopting a democratic and conciliatory mechanism for dispute resolution through a standing coordination committee to be constituted after the signing.

It also underscores “the need for continued goodwill, joint efforts for development, and working together in areas of shared interest such as politics, economics, commerce, social issues and culture.”

The treaty was signed by NES president prof. Tana Showren and general secretary Heri Maring, All Nyishi Youth Association (ANYA) president Jamru Ruja and All Nyishi Students’ Union (ANSU) president Lizen Gyadi.