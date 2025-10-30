Guwahati: In a step to promote peace, harmony, and cooperation between Arunachal Pradesh and Assam, the Nyishi Elite Society (NES) and the Mising Bane Kebang (MBK) signed a historic Treaty of Friendship on Wednesday.

The signing ceremony was attended by representatives from various federal and affiliated organisations of both NES and MBK, marking a significant moment in the relationship between the two neighbouring states.

NES president Tana Showren said the treaty was the result of several rounds of discussions held to resolve recent tensions and long-standing issues.

He said the Nyishi and Mising communities share ancestral roots through the Abo Tani lineage, and the agreement reflects their shared heritage and joint commitment to peace and progress.

“The Nyishi Elite Society and the Mising Bane Kebang, acknowledging our age-old ties, have come together to reaffirm our dedication to peaceful and cooperative coexistence,” Showren said.

The 12-point treaty focuses on mutual respect for each community’s identity and traditions, promoting people-to-people contact, cultural cooperation, and peaceful resolution of disputes through dialogue and democratic means.

Both organisations will form a standing coordination committee to ensure effective implementation and address any future issues.

The treaty came into effect on October 29, 2025, and will remain valid for 15 years, until October 29, 2040, unless either side gives six months’ notice to withdraw from it.

Showren described the treaty as a proud and historic moment for both communities, saying it would deepen trust, strengthen cooperation, and pave the way for lasting peace and development along the Arunachal–Assam border.