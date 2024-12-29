Guwahati: The investigation into the tragic collapse of an overhead water tank at Arunachal Pradesh‘s St. Alphonsa School on December 14, which resulted in the deaths of three students, continues with the arrest of a sixth accused.

Kurian Pallikunnel John (64), a resident of Putthupally village in Kerala, who was involved in supervising the construction of the ill-fated water tank, was apprehended in Assam‘s Guwahati on Friday.

Ready for a challenge? Click here to take our quiz and show off your knowledge!

John, who was serving as the hostel supervisor at the school, was arrested on a non-bailable warrant under sections 105/106(1)/125(b)/3(5) of the Building Norms and Standards (BNS) Act.

Investigations revealed that John, despite his responsibilities as hostel supervisor, also played a crucial role in overseeing the construction of the water tank. He reportedly absconded from the area immediately following the incident.

Naharlagun SDPO Rishi Longdo confirmed that John will be produced before the Judicial Magistrate First Class in Yupia.

Ready for a challenge? Click here to take our quiz and show off your knowledge!

“I commend the dedication of Naharlagun PS OC Krishnendu Dev and his team for their diligent efforts in apprehending the accused,” stated Naharlagun SP Mihin Gambo.

The incident, which occurred on December 14, claimed the lives of three Class 9 students – Ekam Bagang, Rei Dol, and Marsu Dubi. Two other students, Licha Buttum (Class 6) and Toko Dulom (Class 8), sustained injuries.

Following the tragedy, five persons, including the school principal, owner Kapa Rai, two hostel wardens, and a teacher, were arrested. Four of them were subsequently released on bail, while the principal remains in judicial custody.

The investigation into this tragic incident is underway.