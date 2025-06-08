Guwahati: Arunachal Pradesh Police busted a fake Inner Line Permit (ILP) racket operating out of the Garuanpatti area in Tezpur under Tezpur Sadar Police Station of Assam.

The operation led to the arrest of Ashis Ghosh, who was allegedly running the illegal business from his residence.

Ghosh, the son of Chandan Ghosh and employed as a data operator in the District Disaster Management Department at the Deputy Commissioner’s office in Tezpur, was found to be producing counterfeit ILPs both online and offline.

These fake permits were reportedly sold to individuals seeking unauthorized access into Arunachal Pradesh in exchange for large sums of money.

The racket came to light during routine document checks at the Bhalukpung check gate, where officials identified forged signatures of the Tawang circle officer on some ILPs. This prompted the Arunachal Pradesh administration to file a formal complaint at Bhalukpung Police Station.

Acting swiftly on the complaint and with the assistance of Tezpur Police, the Arunachal Pradesh Police arrested Ghosh on Sunday. He is now in Arunachal Police custody.

During a search of his residence, authorities seized multiple items used in the forgery operation, including fake documents, laptops, printers, and other equipment.