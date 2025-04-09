Guwahati: The Anti-Drug Squad of West Siang police of Arunachal Pradesh busted a major drug peddling racket and arrested the main drug peddler during the operation in Aalo, said an official on Wednesday.

The official said that the police identified the main drug peddler as Dorik Doji, a resident of Aalo town in Arunachal Pradesh.

Ready for a challenge? Click here to take our quiz and show off your knowledge!

Police said that during the investigation under PS C/No 14/25 and C/No 16/25 both NDPS cases, police came to light that the main drug peddler Dorik Doji was operating the whole network through CSP, online transactions through QR code/Google pay.

According to the reports, the accused drug peddler Dorik Doji established the network by contacting Talom Mibang who managed CSP at Pasighat town.

It stated that Doji convinced Talom that his customers/clients would transfer the money for the game through Talom’s CSP and QR code.

Ready for a challenge? Click here to take our quiz and show off your knowledge!

In return, Talom will get half the amount initially, followed by 30% after six months. Talom allegedly accepted this offer in December 2024, marking the commencement of the illicit racket, the report asserted.

The report further stated that the drug user made contact with the peddler Dorik through a middleman.

Upon establishing contact, the peddlers shared a QR code with the user for payment. Once the user deposited the money, the peddler concealed the drugs at a pre-determined, isolated location, which the user would then pick up after receiving a confirmation call from the peddler, it stated.

“The peddler received the money personally from Pasighat CSP on a few occasions and also re-routed through CSP at Aalo run by Dorik himself from CSP Pasighat,” the report added.

According to the officials, the user and the middlemen never met the peddler Dorik in person but made contact only through WhatsApp calls.

West Siang police stated that Dorik kept changing his mobile no after two or three transactions to evade detection by the Police.

“Based on technical evidence, bank transaction and with the help of the Pasighat police the team initially arrested the CSP owner Talom, and subsequently the team also arrested the main peddler Dorik Doji from Aalo,” the police stated.

During the operation the team recovered cash worth Rs 78,000, a bank account containing more than two lakhs cash in proceeds, and several sim cards and mobile phones.

Moreover, the authority has kept the accused in police custody and the team is expecting more seizures, the police added.