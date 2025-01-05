Itanagar: In a major drug bust, Naharlagun Police in Arunachal Pradesh, under ‘Operation Dawn,’ seized over 7 kg of narcotics, including 588 grams of heroin, 7 kg of cannabis, and other substances like Lorazepam and Morphine.

The operation resulted in the arrest of 91 individuals and the registration of 41 NDPS cases in 2024.

Superintendent of Police Mihin Gambo stated that the operation had a significant impact, with an increase in drug-related arrests and a larger quantity of contraband seized compared to previous years.

The crackdown also contributed to a decline in theft and burglary cases, many of which were linked to drug addiction.

Alongside enforcement actions, the police conducted awareness campaigns in schools, colleges, and rehab centers, urging young people to stay away from drugs. Gambo noted that these efforts led many individuals to seek help for addiction and join de-addiction programs.

“Operation Dawn has curbed the supply of illegal drugs and prevented countless young people from falling into addiction,” said Gambo, emphasizing the importance of community support in these efforts.

He expressed his gratitude to the residents and announced plans for ‘Operation Dawn 2.0’ this year to continue the fight against drug abuse and crime in the region.