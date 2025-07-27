Itanagar: The India Meteorological Department (IMD) has issued a forecast for heavy to very heavy rainfall across isolated parts of Arunachal Pradesh on Sunday (July 27, 2025).

The Meteorological Centre Itanagar’s daily weather bulletin indicates that thunderstorms with lightning are highly probable in several districts. Expect significant downpours in Tawang, West Kameng, East Kameng, Kurung Kumey, Kamle, Pakke-Kessang, Lower Subansiri, and Papum Pare on Sunday.

The central regions of the state are also on high alert, with very heavy rainfall predicted for isolated areas within West Siang, Upper Siang, Leparada, Shi-Yomi, Upper Subansiri, Lower Siang, and East Siang districts on the same day.

Further east, the IMD warns of thunderstorms with lightning and heavy to very heavy rainfall in isolated places across Dibang Valley, Lower Dibang Valley, Anjaw, Lohit, Namsai, Changlang, Tirap, and Longding districts.

The forecast extends beyond Sunday, with isolated rains expected on July 28 in East Kameng, Pakke-Kessang, Papum Pare, Anjaw, and Changlang. Heavy rains are also predicted for isolated areas of East Kameng, Papum Pare, and Shi-Yomi districts on July 29, and in Papum Pare, Anjaw, Namsai, Changlang, and Tirap districts on July 30.

This comes after Arunachal Pradesh experienced a much-needed respite from a prolonged dry spell. Over the past 24 hours, the state has seen scattered to moderate rainfall in various districts. Anini in Dibang Valley district recorded the highest rainfall with 78 mm, followed by Seppa in East Kameng district with 58.6 mm, and Itanagar (Papum Pare) with 58 mm.