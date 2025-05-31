Guwahati: Arunachal Pradesh has confirmed a new COVID-19 case in a 51-year-old man, bringing the state’s total infections in the current wave to three, a senior health official announced on Saturday.

The official confirmed that the 51-year-old man tested positive for the coronavirus via a rapid antigen test at Ramakrishna Mission Hospital (RKMH) in Itanagar on May 28.

Following the recent outbreak Arunachal State Surveillance Officer Lobsang Jampa stated that Arunachal Pradesh had previously reported two cases of the new COVID-19 variant on May 27.

He said that the Virus Research and Diagnostic Laboratory (VRDL) of Tomo Riba Institute of Health and Medical Sciences (TRIHMS) detected these infections through RT-PCR tests.

Jampa asserted that one of the earlier cases involved a 34-year-old pregnant woman, currently in her 21st week, who developed COVID-like symptoms including fever and a mild cough.

“She had arrived in Itanagar from Bengaluru on May 13. Her 53-year-old mother also tested positive but remained asymptomatic. The pregnant woman is currently hospitalized, while her mother is in isolation”, Jampa noted.

Jampa further urged the public to remain calm, stating that the new strain appears to be less severe than previous variants.

He assured that the Health Department is closely monitoring the situation and implementing all necessary precautions to prevent further spread. Contact tracing for the two women is also underway.

Jampa added that the Health Department will soon issue a comprehensive public health advisory after consulting with the National Centre for Disease Control (NCDC) in Delhi.

Furthermore the senior health official added that the State Health Department has tested four samples, with three confirmed positive.