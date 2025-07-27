Guwahati: Asom Gana Parishad (AGP) convened a pivotal central committee organisational meeting on Sunday in Assam’s Guwahati, chaired by Working President Keshab Mahanta alongside party President Atul Bora.

The gathering brought together senior leadership, including Lok Sabha MP Phani Bhushan Choudhury, newly elected Rajya Sabha MP Birendra Prasad Baishya, the vice-president, general secretaries, departmental secretaries, and heads of allied brother–sister organisations.

The primary focus of the meeting was to fine-tune the party’s strategy in light of the upcoming 2026 Assembly and Lok Sabha elections. Deliberations included campaign planning, grassroots mobilisation, and organisational strengthening measures. Preparations for the AGP’s upcoming Foundation Day celebrations were also on the agenda.

“AGP’s central committee held an important organisational meeting in Guwahati on Sunday. I attended the meeting along with the Hon’ble party president Shri?Atul Bora D??gariy?. We focused on the upcoming elections and discussed the party’s strategy and various organisational aspects. We also discussed preparations for the celebration of the next AGP Foundation Day,” wrote AGP Working President Keshab Mahanta on his official Facebook page.

A serious matter addressed during the session was the recent incident involving the physical humiliation of party secretary Arnav Bharali at a meeting in Saygaw. The entire committee strongly condemned the act.

The house unanimously resolved to constitute a special seven-member committee to conduct an internal investigation and submit a report within seven days. Based on that report, the committee will take disciplinary action.

Mahanta further wrote: “A few days ago, at a party meeting in S?yg?w, someone physically humiliated the party’s secretary, Bharali. Today, everyone condemns that incident. We have formed a committee to investigate the matter and prepare a report within seven days. Based on that report, we will take action against the culprit(s). Today’s meeting decided to proceed accordingly.”

AGP continues its alliance with the BJP-led NDA, and top leaders recently met Union Home Minister Amit Shah and BJP National President J. P. Nadda in Delhi. The delegation reaffirmed AGP’s commitment to the NDA and discussed Assam’s developmental and alliance roadmap.

Grassroots pressure is rising for AGP to demand a larger share of seats in constituencies like Lakhimpur, Gohpur, Bihpuria, and Kamrup for the 2026 polls. However, President Atul Bora has firmly dismissed talks of internal rebellion as “media-driven exaggerations.”

On July 16, the AGP launched an Upper Assam outreach drive, beginning in Jorhat and Majuli, to calm intra-party discontent and solidify grassroots structures ahead of the poll season.

The AGP’s Guwahati central committee meeting displayed not only the party’s election preparedness and strategic resolve but also a strong commitment to organisational integrity and accountability. With clear resolutions taken on internal misconduct and structured planning for future political events, the party appears determined to reclaim momentum ahead of the 2026 electoral battles.