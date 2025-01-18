Digboi: The Singpho Youth Organization (SYO) of India has expressed deep disappointment and outrage over the exclusion of the Singpho Tribe from the Pangsau Pass International Festival in Arunachal Pradesh.

The tribe was notably absent from both the cultural events and the mural art displayed at the festival venue in Nampong, Changlang district.

Ready for a challenge? Click here to take our quiz and show off your knowledge!

“The Pangsau Pass holds immense historical and cultural significance for the Singpho Tribe. It is an integral part of our heritage, yet we are relegated to spectators in our own cultural celebration. This blatant disregard for the Singpho Tribe is not only insulting but also a grave injustice,” said Gumshong Lagang, president of the SYO, in an exclusive interview with Northeast Now on Saturday evening.

Leaders from the Singpho Development Society (SDS), the apex body of the Singpho community, and student organizations have joined the SYO in condemning the “stepmotherly treatment” by the civil administration.

They argue that the Singpho tribe, deeply intertwined with the history and geography of the Pangsau Pass, should be central to any celebration of its significance.

Ready for a challenge? Click here to take our quiz and show off your knowledge!

The Singpho tribe played a crucial role in the construction of the historic Stilwell Road. They were integral to the arduous construction work, providing vital manpower for tasks such as jungle clearing, earth moving, and supply transportation.

Their intimate knowledge of the challenging terrain, including the Pangsau Pass, proved invaluable. Local Singpho people guided engineers and troops through the dense jungle and treacherous mountain passes, navigating the difficult landscape.

Furthermore, Singpho communities often provided food, shelter, and other support to the Allied forces working on the road.

“The festival, intended to showcase the rich cultural tapestry of the region, cannot be considered complete without the active participation and representation of the Singpho Tribe,” emphasized an office bearer of the Singpho Student Union, Bordumsa.

“Our unique traditions, music, dance, and crafts are an invaluable part of this cultural heritage and deserve to be prominently showcased,” he said.

Following several rounds of discussions, the SYO has demanded that the festival’s organizing committee rectify this grave oversight immediately.

When contacted for comment, an official from the Jairampur civil administration acknowledged the lapse, attributing it to a “technical error.” They assured that necessary steps would be taken to rectify the situation promptly.

The Pangsau Pass International Festival is scheduled to commence on January 20, 2025, and conclude on January 22 at Nampong, near India- Myanmar border.