Six athletes for India

Guwahati: Six athletes from Arunachal Pradesh are all set to featured for India at the 15th Asian Beach Championships & Asian Open Clubs Competition to be held in Tanjong Rhu Beach, Langkawi Island in Malaysia from 24 to 26 October.

The athletes are namely -Tama Lindum, Choki Sumnia, Biki Yatang, Habu Bani, Mangsa Tarh and Tamey Tadar.

The Indian athletes will lock horns with men, women and mixed 4+4 events.

They are currently at a pre-championship training camp in Palakkad district, Kerala.

The Indian team is scheduled to leave for Malaysia on 23 October, Arunachal Tug of War Association general secretary Dolang John informed.