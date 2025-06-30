Guwahati: Six Myanmar nationals escaped from police custody at Khupa Police Station in Arunachal Pradesh’s Anjaw district on June 12, officials have confirmed.

The incident took place in the Hayuliang subdivision, near the India-China border.

The individuals had been in judicial custody since February 27, 2024, after being apprehended near Yatong village in the Walong Circle for alleged illegal entry into Indian territory.

News of the escape surfaced only recently, prompting concern among local residents and civil society organisations. The delayed disclosure has led to questions over the handling of the incident and security arrangements at the police station.

Authorities have launched a search operation, but it is not yet clear whether the individuals remain within Indian territory or have crossed the border.

No official statement has been issued regarding the outcome of the ongoing search.