

Guwahati: Two orphaned Asiatic black bear (Ursus thibetanus) cubs have been given a new lease of life with their soft-release into Dehing Patkai National Park, Assam.

It marks a significant moment in the state’s conservation efforts.

Officials had rescued the two cubs earlier this year.

A local youth had traced the cubs at the Dissoi Reserve Forest, Jorhat, on February 26, 2025 . The cubs are estimated to be just four to six-weeks old.

The rescuer handed them over to the Na-Kachari Beat Office under Jorhat Forest Division.

With no trace of their mother found, they were transferred to the Centre for Wildlife Rehabilitation and Conservation (CWRC) in Kaziranga.

Founded in 2002, CWRC is a joint initiative of the Assam Forest Department, International Fund for Animal Welfare (IFAW) and the Wildlife Trust of India (WTI).

The authorities tended to the cubs for dehydration. They were fed on a canine milk replacer and conditioned to retain natural behaviour vital for survival.

The process was helmed by Bhaskar Choudhury and his team. Their rehabilitation followed established protocols from the Centre for Bear Rehabilitation and Conservation (CBRC) in Pakke Tiger Reserve, Arunachal Pradesh.

It focuses on nutrition, behaviour and minimising human imprinting.

A scientific survey identified Dehing Patkai National Park as the most suitable site for release.

Though the Dissoi Reserve Forest was initially considered, its proximity to human settlements made it unsuitable.

Dehing Patkai with its dense vegetation, natural resources, low human disturbance and strong community support, emerged as the ideal habitat.

Office of the Principal Chief Conservator of Forests (Wildlife) and Chief Wildlife Warden granted formal approval for the release on June 4, 2025.

The cubs were successfully released into the wild in Dehing Patkai.

Their journey — from orphaned cubs in Jorhat to months of care at CWRC to freedom in Dehing Patkai—highlights the power of science-led rehabilitation. And not to shun ethical wildlife management and community collaboration.

It is also a testament to Assam’s deepening commitment to safeguarding its wildlife heritage.