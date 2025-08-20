Imphal: In a bid to protect and preserve forest land, the Central Forest Division carried out an encroachment removal drive in the Heingang Reserve Forest in Imphal East district on Wednesday.

Authorities dismantled 18 illegally constructed structures within the Reserve Forest. These structures had been built violating forest protection laws and posed a direct threat to the ecological integrity and biodiversity of the region.

Ready for a challenge? Click here to take our quiz and show off your knowledge!

Range Forest Officer (RFO) Sadar East, M Jobid Meitei and RFO Nongmaiching, S Robatson Singh led the operation supported by Imphal East Police. The department acknowledged the crucial role of Senior Superintendent of Police (SSP), Imphal East and his team in ensuring law and order throughout the drive.

In an official statement DFO Vikram Nadhe, IFS, reaffirmed the forest department’s unwavering commitment to forest conservation. “Reserve Forests are not only the lungs of our state but are also a repository of our rich natural heritage.

“Heingang Reserve Forest is a treasure trove of biological diversity. It is our collective responsibility to safeguard such vital ecosystems,” he said.

Ready for a challenge? Click here to take our quiz and show off your knowledge!

Read More: https://nenow.in/north-east-news/manipur/manipur-woman-dies-after-pre-operative-medication-at-rims-protests-erupt.html

The DFO also urged all to refrain from encroaching upon forest land and respect the legal boundaries of Reserve Forests. He underscored forest protection is a legal obligation, moral and ecological imperative.

“Preserving these forests ensures the ecological balance,” he added.

The removal of encroachments ensures compliance with legal frameworks. It also helps maintain the ecological balance for sustainable development. Hence, forest protection must be prioritized and strictly enforced, he stated.

Range Forest Officer M Jobid Meitei informed Heingang Reserve Forest, located in the eastern fringes of Imphal, plays a crucial role in maintaining the local microclimate. It prevents soil erosion and supports a wide range of flora and fauna. Its protection is integral to the region’s environmental health.

The Central Forest Division also reiterated that follow-up monitoring and enforcement would be conducted regularly. It is aimed at preventing re-encroachment and ensuring long-term protection of forest areas.

Surveillance and patrolling will be intensified in sensitive zones and local communities will be engaged through awareness and outreach initiatives to foster community-led conservation efforts.

This operation is part of a broader strategy by the department to reclaim and restore forest lands illegally occupied over the years.

Such drives will continue in other areas as well, with zero tolerance toward encroachment.