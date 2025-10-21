Guwahati: The study, authored by Monsoon Jyoti Gogoi, Rajkamal Goswami, Seena Narayanan Karimbumkara, and Agur Litin, relies on photographic evidence from the community-conserved forests of Simong village in Arunachal Pradesh’s Upper Siang district.

Their 2024 fieldwork, conducted as part of ATREE’s Siang Valley Biodiversity Conservation Programme, resulted in sightings of six species never before recorded in India.

The new additions include:

Litin Onyx (Horaga takanamii), Narrow-banded Royal (Dacalana vui), Tibetan Duke (Euthalia zhaxidunzhui), Tibetan Sergeant (Athyma yui), Tibetan Junglequeen (Stichophthalma neumogeni renqingduojiei), and Mountain Columbine (Stiboges elodinia).

Until now, researchers knew these species only from Laos, Thailand, Vietnam, Myanmar, and southeastern Tibet.

Their sighting in Arunachal Pradesh significantly extends their known distribution range and strengthens evidence of biogeographic continuity between Tibet’s Metok region and India’s Siang Valley, both connected by the Yarlung Tsangpo or Brahmaputra River.

The study notes, “The Brahmaputra River appears to play a critical biogeographic role, facilitating faunal continuity between southeastern Tibet and eastern Arunachal Pradesh.”

One standout discovery, Horaga takanamii, previously known only from Laos, has earned the name “Litin Onyx” in honor of the Litin clan of the Adi community, who protect their forest through traditional conservation practices. The researchers observed this butterfly laying eggs on its host plant Symplocos sp., providing rare ecological documentation.

Equally remarkable is the finding of the Tibetan Junglequeen, previously believed to exist only in Metok, Tibet. The study reveals it “was relatively common in Simong Forest, with an average of 20 individuals encountered daily,” highlighting the lack of prior systematic surveys in the region.

In just seven days of surveys, the team recorded 90 butterfly species, underscoring how much remains undocumented in India’s Eastern Himalayas. The study observes, “Documenting six previously unrecorded species within a short one-month survey underscores the striking lack of Lepidopteran surveys and conservation attention in the Indian Eastern Himalayas.”

This discovery not only enriches India’s natural history but also reaffirms the vital role local communities and indigenous conservation play in protecting the last great wild landscapes of the Eastern Himalayas.