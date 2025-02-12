Pasighat: The government-supported Custom Hiring Centre (CHC) in Pasighat block, managed by the Custom Harvesting Group (CHG), was inaugurated by Tapi Darang, MLA of 38th Pasighat East, with key officials and local oil palm farmers present.

The inauguration aimed to promote oil palm cultivation, with the presence of District Agriculture Officer Opang Moyong, CHC Chairman Dr. Otem Yomsu, Secretary Kaku Moyong, and Patanjali Foods Ltd. Manager Pawan Kumar.

Ready for a challenge? Click here to take our quiz and show off your knowledge!

In his address to the farmers, Darang stated the economic benefits of oil palm cultivation. He encouraged farmers to scale up production, especially with the operational oil palm factory at the Industrial Growth Centre, Niglok, near Ruksin.

Darang highlighted the success of Mrs. Miti Megu Perme, a local grower earning Rs 16-17 lakhs annually, which led to a visit from the state’s Agriculture Minister.

He urged farmers to cultivate oil palm, even on barren land, to maximize its benefits for the region.

Ready for a challenge? Click here to take our quiz and show off your knowledge!

Darang also appealed to the state government for increased funding to support oil palm and other agricultural sectors in Pasighat and East Siang, which have ideal farming conditions due to their flat terrain.

District Agriculture Officer Opang Moyong explained that the CHC received a Rs 25 lakh grant under the National Mission on Edible Oils-Oil Palm (NMEO-OP) scheme to purchase essential farming equipment, such as tractors and harvesting tools.

This machinery will be available at affordable rates to assist small-scale oil palm farmers.

CHC Chairman Dr. Otem Yomsu said they have already acquired half of the required machinery, with the rest to follow.

The CHC will offer machinery like tractors, grass cutters, and chainsaws for rent at nominal rates to support small and new farmers who cannot afford to purchase these tools.

Yomsu further added that oil palm is an excellent cash crop with monthly harvests, making it an attractive option for more farmers.

Progressive oil palm farmers, Mrs. Miti Megu Perme and Mrs. Yalem Taga Burang, shared their success stories and encouraged others to pursue oil palm cultivation.

Patanjali Foods Ltd. Manager Pawan Kumar mentioned that production had already begun at their Niglok factory, with increasing demand for fresh fruit bunches.

He highlighted the advantages of oil palm farming, noting that every part of the plant—fruits, leaves, and branches—has value.

Kumar also pointed out that Arunachal’s abundant rainfall supports healthy oil palm growth.

Additionally, he revealed ongoing discussions with a Malaysian company to provide essential tools to farmers with government subsidies for oil palm cultivation.