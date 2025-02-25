Guwahati: A police team intercepted a drug trafficking attempt at the Banderdewa check gate in Papum Pare, Arunachal Pradesh.

Acting on reliable intelligence, a police team conducted a naka check, resulting in the seizure of 150.70 grams of heroin.

Ready for a challenge? Click here to take our quiz and show off your knowledge!

Two suspects, Chiging Arjun (25) and Gyati Tagiang (23), both from Ziro, were apprehended and found to be in possession of 23 vials containing orangish-colored heroin.

The search was conducted in the presence of independent witnesses, police sources said.

A case has been registered at the Banderdewa Police Station under the Narcotic Drugs and Psychotropic Substances (NDPS) Act.

Ready for a challenge? Click here to take our quiz and show off your knowledge!

Further investigation is underway to track down the supplier and dismantle the supply chain.

The suspected drug is said to be worth over Rs 70 lakh in value.