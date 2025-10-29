Guwahati: The District Election Office (PR), Keyi Panyor District, conducted the draw of lots on Wednesday to finalize 33 percent reservation of seats for women in Zilla Parishad and Gram Panchayats, as per the Arunachal Pradesh Panchayati Raj Rules (2002), amended in 2019.

The event took place at the Deputy Commissioner’s Office conference hall in Yachuli under the chairmanship of District Election Officer-cum-Deputy Commissioner Shweta Nagarkoti Mehta, IAS.

The draw was supervised by Likha Teji, ERO-cum-ADC, Yachuli; Mumne Borang, AERO-cum-Assistant Commissioner, Yachuli; and Tasso Yallu, District Horticulture Officer.

Administrative officers, heads of departments, PRI representatives, political party members, media persons, and the public attended the programme.

Officials said the process was carried out in a transparent and impartial manner to identify the constituencies reserved for women in the upcoming Panchayat elections.

As per the results, two out of six Zilla Parishad constituencies, 01 Yazali and 02 Pithapool, have been reserved for women.

Among the 192 Gram Panchayat constituencies, 64 have been allocated for women candidates, and 17 out of 46 Gram Panchayat Chairperson posts are now reserved for women.

The event began with a welcome address by Likha Teji, followed by an explanation of the objectives and procedures by DC Mehta.

The draw was conducted in the presence of all attendees and concluded with a vote of thanks from Assistant Commissioner Mumne Borang, who appreciated everyone’s cooperation in ensuring the smooth completion of the process.

Addressing the gathering, Likha Teji urged all political representatives and citizens to extend full support in the upcoming Panchayat elections for a fair and transparent democratic exercise.

Concluding the event, DC Shweta Nagarkoti Mehta congratulated the constituencies reserved for women and highlighted the importance of women’s participation in grassroots governance.

She said the reservation system reflects the state’s commitment to empowering women and promoting inclusive local self-government in Keyi Panyor District.