Itanagar: Arunachal Pradesh, a state brimming with immense hydropower potential, is poised to play a pivotal role in India’s green energy transition.

This was highlighted by Toko Onuj, CMD of the Hydro Power Development Corporation of Arunachal Pradesh Limited (HPDCAPL), during the company’s 18th Foundation Day celebration.

“Arunachal Pradesh has immense hydropower potential, contributing 45 percent of the national hydropower capacity,” Onuj said.

Emphasizing the significance of hydro energy in addressing climate change and ensuring energy security, Onuj lauded HPDCAPL’s substantial contributions to the sector.

The company’s achievements include the commissioning of the 3 MW Sumbachu SHP, the advancement of the 6 MW Mosi SHP, and significant progress on the Selin SHP and Anopani SHP.

Additionally, HPDCAPL has secured a 26% equity stake in joint ventures with central PSUs and emerged as the nodal agency for carbon credit trading in the state.

Recognizing the dedication and hard work of HPDCAPL’s employees, Onuj urged them to strive for even greater heights.

Prof. Narendranath S, Director of NERIST, commended HPDCAPL’s role as a key player in the hydropower sector.

He emphasized the importance of sustainability and innovation, highlighting India’s relatively low environmental impact compared to developed nations.

Prof. S also stressed the need for community engagement, such as establishing healthcare facilities in project areas, to ensure sustainable development.

RK Joshi, Chairman of the Arunachal Pradesh State Electricity Regulatory Commission, congratulated HPDCAPL on its 18th anniversary.

He urged the organization to leverage its abundant resources and potential to become a leading force in the hydropower sector, drawing inspiration from the successes of NTPC and NHPC in thermal and hydro energy, respectively.

Several dignitaries attended the event, including Hydro Power Development Joint Secretary Hage Lailang, CCF RE (Env & CC) Samuel Changkija, GBPNIHE regional center head Dr Devendra Kumar, NHPC General Manager VD Maharana, and Research Director Sangey Dubey.