Arunachal's Pema Khandu ranked India's second richest CM

Guwahati: Arunachal Pradesh Chief Minister Pema Khandu has been ranked as the second richest CM in India, with declared assets exceeding Rs 332 crore, according to a survey by the Association for Democratic Reforms (ADR).

The richest CM is Andhra Pradesh’s N Chandrababu Naidu, with assets over Rs 931 crore. On the other end, West Bengal’s Mamata Banerjee is the poorest CM with assets of just Rs 15 lakh.

Among other notable CMs, Jammu and Kashmir’s Omar Abdullah has assets of Rs 55 lakh, while Kerala’s Pinarayi Vijayan holds assets of Rs 118 crore.

The total assets of 31 chief ministers amount to Rs 1,630 crore, with an average asset of Rs 52.59 crore per CM.

The survey also highlighted that two female CMs, Atishi of Delhi and Mamata Banerjee, are part of the list. On average, a CM’s self-income stands at Rs 13,64,310, significantly higher than India’s average per capita income of Rs 1,85,854.

Despite his wealth, Pema Khandu also has the highest liabilities among his peers, totaling Rs 180 crore.