Guwahati: The transportation of 21 elephants through Assam from Arunachal Pradesh’s Namsai to Vantara, a private zoo owned by Reliance at Jamnagar in Gujarat, has sparked controversy and raised several unanswered questions.

While the Assam government has denied involvement, environmental activists and journalists have expressed concerns over the secrecy surrounding the transfer and the apparent lack of transparency from authorities.

The elephants, transported in a convoy of Gujarat-registered animal ambulances, were initially thought to be from Assam.

However, it was confirmed that the animals were from Lohit district in Arunachal Pradesh, and were being transferred under the orders of a High-Powered Committee (HPC) appointed by the Supreme Court.

The Assam Chief Minister’s Office quickly dismissed allegations that the elephants were sourced from Assam, stating in a tweet: “It is hereby clarified that no elephants have been transported from Assam recently. Certain news items and social media posts linking Assam to such activities are completely unwarranted and false.”

Initially, the transfer was justified as part of an elephant rescue and rehabilitation initiative by Vantara—Radhe Krishna Temple Elephant Welfare Trust in Jamnagar. However, revelations that the elephants were purchased rather than rescued have raised concerns about the commodification of wildlife under the guise of conservation.

Vantara: A private zoo under scrutiny

Vantara, a privately owned zoo run by the Reliance boss Mukesh Ambani’s son Anant Ambani , has acquired elephants from multiple states over the years, boasting a 500-acre facility equipped with hydrotherapy pools, medical centers, and vast enclosures.

While the facility claims to provide rescued elephants with top-tier care, critics argue that it operates with little transparency, with no public records of where the elephants come from or under what conditions they are transferred.

Supreme Court committee ordered the transfer

The Namsai District Commissioner, C.R. Khampa, confirmed that the elephants were transferred with official permission from the Arunachal Pradesh forest department. The HPC had granted permission to Vantara—Radhe Krishna Temple Elephant Welfare Trust for the relocation.

The committee also instructed state police along the route—including Assam, West Bengal, Bihar, Uttar Pradesh, and Gujarat—to provide security for the convoy.

In an email addressed to police chiefs of these states, the HPC wrote: “The convoy will transport 21 elephants from Arunachal Pradesh to Jamnagar between January 18 and 20, 2025, with the journey expected to take 7-8 days. The Trust has expressed concerns about possible disruptions or incidents along the way.”

Concerns over the ‘Rescue’ Mission

While the Radhe Krishna Temple Elephant Welfare Trust in Jamnagar claims to specialize in rescuing abandoned, injured, and elderly elephants, environmental activists have raised concerns over the legitimacy of this operation.

The trust, established in 2013-14, is supported by the Reliance Group and has “rescued” over 150 elephants from states including Assam, Tripura, and Arunachal Pradesh. Their 500-acre facility includes hydrotherapy pools, a veterinary hospital, and dedicated elephant enclosures.

However, scepticism persists. Senior journalist and environmental activist Apurba Ballav Goswami questioned the lack of visible illness or old age in the elephants being transported.

“Were these elephants from the Northeast really sick? The ones seen passing through Assam on Saturday night appeared healthy. If the Nyas is genuinely rescuing elephants, why the heavy security? Why hasn’t the government made any details public?”

He also questioned why Assam’s forest department did not inspect the vehicles as they passed through the state.

Activists demand transparency

Kaziranga-based environmental activist Rohit Choudhury raised even more concerns.

“How is Arunachal Pradesh, with a recorded population of just 109 captive elephants, suddenly an abundant source of ‘rescuable’ elephants? Are these elephants truly from Arunachal, or are they part of Assam’s wild population?,” he said.

Journalist and environmental activist Dilip Nath from Dhekiajuli cast doubts over the claim that the elephants were being transported for treatment.

“If this was a legitimate transfer for medical care, why the police escort? Why was there no inspection at Assam’s forest gates? The secrecy surrounding this raises suspicions of a covert deal,” he said.

Unanswered Questions and Official Silence

The Assam government maintains that no elephants have been taken from the state. However, the lack of clarity about the origin, health status, and real purpose of the transfer has left activists demanding full disclosure.

With growing public scrutiny, environmentalists insist that both the Arunachal and Assam governments must release a detailed statement clarifying the true ownership of the 22 elephants, the reason for their transfer to a private zoo and why state agencies have been silent on the matter.

Concerns over transport safety

Adding to the controversy, environmental activist Jayanta Kr Das has alleged that the animal ambulances used for transportation lack necessary certifications, including: Pollution Under Control Certificates (PUCC), insurance and fitness certificates.

Das further questioned, “Who will be responsible for the suffering of these elephants during their long and stressful journey? Why are elephants being transferred regularly to a private zoo instead of being rehabilitated in the wild or at government-run conservation centres?”

Until these critical questions are answered, the transfer of elephants from the Northeast to Gujarat remains shrouded in secrecy, raising fears of wildlife trafficking disguised as conservation efforts.

With no clear information from government agencies, growing protests from activists, and increasing media scrutiny, this controversial elephant transfer may soon evolve into a larger battle over the ethics of wildlife conservation in India.