Dibrugarh: Assam Rifles personnel recovered two Improvised Explosive Devices (IEDs), each weighing 1 kg, from a hut in Insu village under Chongkham police station in Arunachal Pradesh’s Namsai district on Wednesday night.

Officials said the IEDs were found in a hut whose owner is absconding.

They added that, as per information received, the owner is believed to have three more active IEDs in his possession.

The IEDs were reportedly brought to the location by ULFA-I cadres, and there is a possibility that the explosives were intended to target security forces deployed in the area.

Assam Rifles personnel used highly trained Explosive Detection (ED) dogs during the search operation, which led to the recovery of the devices.

Operations have been further intensified to apprehend the absconding hut owner, who is suspected of possessing the remaining three IEDs.