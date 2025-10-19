Dibrugarh: The Khonsa Battalion of Assam Rifles rescued two laborers kidnapped by the NSCN-K rebels from Tirap district in Arunachal Pradesh.

“Based on credible inputs received regarding the kidnapping of two laborers from M/S Agarwal, who were employed in road construction at General Area Village Lahu, Dadam Circle in Tirap district on October 18, 2025, by a group of 7-8 insurgents from the NSCN-K, a rescue operation was planned by Khonsa Battalion of Assam Rifles,” said an official.

He continued, “In a daring joint operation with Longding police, two ambushes were placed at General Area Ngisa K Nokna tr and Gen A Nginnu K Nokna tr to intercept the insurgents and rescue the two kidnapped laborers.”

“However, as no movement was tracked by night, the parties began a deliberate search of the area at first light. At approximately 5:50 AM on October 19, one of the columns was fired upon by the insurgents, and the party responded with controlled small arms and mortar fire, keeping the safety of the kidnapped laborers as the utmost priority. In the ensuing firefight and search of the area, the two kidnapped laborers were rescued and brought to safety,” said the official.

The successful operation is still underway and demonstrates the commitment of Assam Rifles to ensuring the safety and security of the region.

Kidnapping and extortion have become a business for the NSCN operating in eastern Arunachal Pradesh.

The rebel group primarily targets workers and managers engaged in road construction.

“Due to insurgency, eastern Arunachal has become underdeveloped. The rebel group targets businessmen and people associated with the construction industry. We are fed up with their activities and demand a solution to end such crimes,” said a local resident.