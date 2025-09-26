Bordumsa: In a historic demonstration of unity and resolve, thousands of Chakma and Hajong people gathered at the Diyun General Ground in eastern Arunachal Pradesh’s Changlang district on Friday to participate in a community-led referendum, the first of its kind in the state.

Organised by the Joint Action Committee (JAC), an umbrella body of eight community-based organisations, the event highlighted the community’s collective demand for a permanent resolution to decades-old citizenship and rights issues.

The massive turnout reflected the determination of the Chakma-Hajong people to have their voices formally recognised by policymakers.

Described by organisers as a “people’s call for justice, peace, and dignity,” the referendum aimed to demonstrate the community’s aspirations for citizenship rights and equal treatment under the Constitution of India.

The event drew participation from leaders across political and community lines. Bordumsa-Diyun MLA Nikh Kamin, former legislators Somlung Mossang and K.G. Singpho, along with other tribal representatives, attended the gathering. Kamin pledged continued support to the Chakma-Hajong community regardless of his political office, while Mossang called the day “historic,” noting it was the first referendum of this nature held at Diyun.

Also Read: Justice Soumen Sen appointed Chief Justice of Meghalaya HC

Singpho Chief and former MLA K.G. Singpho reflected on the history of Chakma settlement in the region, recalling that land had been donated to the community in perpetuity, symbolising mutual respect and brotherhood. Mulin Agan, a public leader from the Nocte community, said the Chakma-Hajong issue has wider implications for neighbouring tribes if left unresolved. Veteran leader T.N.N. Innao Singpho, despite health challenges, also addressed the gathering, underlining his solidarity.

In his keynote address, JAC Chairman Mahendra Chakma expressed gratitude to the central and state governments for providing refuge and rehabilitation to Chakma and Hajong families displaced between 1964 and 1969, following religious persecution and the construction of the Kaptai Dam in erstwhile East Pakistan.

He noted, however, that political controversies, particularly after the Assam Agitation, had restricted the community’s rights despite Supreme Court directions. “Our aspirations are simple and constitutional: to live with dignity, equality, and security as rightful citizens of India and as respected residents of Arunachal Pradesh,” he said.

The referendum concluded with an appeal to both the central and state governments. Organisers stressed that the community is not seeking privileges beyond what is fair, but only equal treatment, dignity, and access to opportunities guaranteed to every Arunachalese under the Constitution.

The turnout at Diyun has underscored the urgency and scale of the Chakma-Hajong issue, placing the responsibility on policymakers to turn dialogue and recognition into a lasting resolution.