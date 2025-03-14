Guwahati: Chief Minister Pema Khandu on Thursday released the ‘Arunachal Pradesh State Biodiversity Strategy and Action: A People’s Plan,’ which aims to fulfill the Pakke Declaration and meet national biodiversity targets.

The state biodiversity action plan, available in both hard copy and digital formats, outlines clear, localized action points that empower communities, districts, and indigenous groups to take charge of their environment with government support.

Khandu praised the contributions of the WWF, the State Biodiversity Board, and the State Environment and Forests & Climate Change Department in shaping the document.

He highlighted that it aligns with the vision of ‘sabka saath, sabka vikas, sabka vishwas, and sabka prayas,’ ensuring growth that is inclusive, sustainable, and driven by collective effort.

“This plan complements the Pakke Declaration and its five themes—environment, climate resilience, wellbeing, sustainable livelihoods, and collaborative action. It will also contribute significantly to India’s Sustainable Development Goals, ensuring that our state remains at the forefront of conservation efforts,” Khandu said.

He noted that under Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s guidance, India has made significant progress in environmental conservation through initiatives like LiFE (Lifestyle for Environment), the National Mission for Green India, the Jal Jeevan Mission, Namami Ganga, and the National River Conservation Plan, along with the International Solar Alliance—global movements promoting sustainability and renewable energy.

“These initiatives align seamlessly with Arunachal Pradesh’s biodiversity strategy, reinforcing our commitment to conservation while fostering economic growth through sustainable means,” he said.

Khandu, who participated in the inception workshop of the action plan in 2022, had suggested to the WWF and the Environment & Forests and Climate Change Department to develop a strategy and publish it in book form for the government to create a roadmap.

“It is heartening to see how our collective efforts have led to a comprehensive and robust strategy. This document will enable us to follow a sustainable development pathway while safeguarding our rich biodiversity,” he said.

Khandu stated that Arunachal Pradesh, with its diverse geography, rich cultural traditions, and varied ecological zones, has always been a sanctuary of life. He added that the state’s unique landscape and the traditional wisdom of indigenous communities have allowed them to live in harmony with nature.

“This action plan will further strengthen conservation efforts and set an example for the world,” he said.

The chief minister assured all stakeholders that implementing the plan would be the state government’s top priority.

“We are committed to preserving Arunachal’s natural wealth, empowering local communities, and ensuring that development and conservation go hand in hand,” he said.

Khandu also announced the establishment of a cell in the Chief Minister’s Office to monitor the implementation of schemes and projects announced in the state Budget 2025-26, including the state biodiversity plan.

The government will implement the plan across the state at all levels, including at the gram panchayat level, engaging communities at the grassroots.

“Biodiversity is our responsibility, not just the government’s. Unless we take ownership of our environmental duties, no government action plan will succeed,” Khandu said.

He lauded the students from DNG College, Rajiv Gandhi University, and NERIST for attending the launch program and urged them to share the action plan link on social media to reach more young people.

“I request everyone to go through the action plan and understand our roles, responsibilities, and duties towards our environment,” the chief minister concluded.