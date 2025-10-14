Dibrugarh: The young district of Keyi Panyor in Arunachal Pradesh is undergoing a significant and visible transformation, spearheaded by Deputy Commissioner Shweta Nagarkoti.

This change is guided by the “Six Core Goals” for 2025, which aim to establish open, accountable, and practical governance built on three simple principles: listening to people, acting on facts, and continuously improving through feedback. A vital catalyst for this new energy is the Deputy Commissioner Fellowship Programme (DCF), launched in July 2025.

This initiative boldly invited bright, young professionals to collaborate directly with the district administration.

After a rigorous selection process, culminating in a viva-voce for fourteen shortlisted candidates, three exceptional fellows were chosen marking one of the first such fellowship programs in the state.

These inaugural fellows are: Likha Caral, a doctoral researcher from New Delhi, Likha Bai, a Ph.D. scholar at Rajiv Gandhi University and Toko Yapung, an M.A. graduate in Psychology.

These DCF are the backbone for planning, fieldwork, data analysis, and reporting across critical sectors like education, health, environment, and rural development.

Education swiftly became the most critical priority for Keyi Panyor. Initial research by the Deputy Commissioner Fellowship (DCF) team quickly identified the roots of the crisis in the schools themselves: recurring issues of widespread teacher absenteeism, deep flaws in accountability structures, and inconsistent classroom management.

Recognizing that the problem lay with staff and systems rather than the students, the DC and her team moved beyond mere observation to decisive action.

In response, the DC Nagarkoti, in collaboration with the DDSE, launched a focused Cluster-wide School Inspection and Accountability Drive from July 14 to 18, 2025.

The inspections confirmed administrative failures, including inflated enrolment figures and teachers absent without approved leave. The response was immediate and resolute: thirty-five teachers received show-cause notices, and several headmasters were replaced to inject vital new leadership.