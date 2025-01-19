Itanagar: Former Pasighat East MLA Kaling Moyong has been unanimously elected as the new president of the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP)’s Arunachal Pradesh unit, succeeding Biyuram Waghe, who currently serves as the state’s health minister.

The 54-year-old leader, a native of Mirku village in East Siang district’s Pasighat, began his political journey in 2003 as an anchal samiti member.

Ready for a challenge? Click here to take our quiz and show off your knowledge!

He joined the BJP in 2012 and was elected as an MLA from Pasighat East in 2014. Re-elected in 2019, Moyong also served as the government spokesperson and adviser to the urban development and municipal administration minister.

Expressing gratitude after his election, Moyong said, “I am thankful to returning officer and Union Minister Sarbananda Sonowal, BJP Arunachal in-charge Ashok Singhal, outgoing state president Biyuram Waghe, and state returning officer Tagin Siga for entrusting me with this responsibility. It’s an honor to lead the state unit of the world’s largest political party.”

Moyong pledged to work diligently to strengthen the BJP in Arunachal Pradesh, emphasizing the importance of collaboration with district presidents, and mandal- and booth-level workers.

Ready for a challenge? Click here to take our quiz and show off your knowledge!

“With my new team, I will strive to take the state BJP to greater heights,” he added.

Union Minister Sarbananda Sonowal, who oversaw the election process, announced that three senior leaders—Tagin Siga, Yalem Taga Burang, and Kamrang Tesia—were elected as BJP National Council members from Arunachal Pradesh.

“With Kaling Moyong as the new state president and the election of three National Council members, the state BJP’s election process has concluded successfully,” Sonowal said.

He also said the rapid development of Arunachal Pradesh under the BJP government led by Prime Minister Narendra Modi.

“Arunachal is making remarkable progress, particularly in connectivity and communication. Under Chief Minister Pema Khandu’s leadership, the state is on track to become one of India’s top 10 states,” he added.