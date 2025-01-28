Itanagar: To empower local farmers and self-help groups (SHGs) in Arunachal Pradesh, the first batch of fresh vegetables and fruits was delivered to the Indo-Tibetan Border Police (ITBP) on Monday.

This delivery marks the successful implementation of a recent memorandum of understanding (MoU) signed between the ITBP and the Arunachal Pradesh Agriculture Marketing Board.

Ready for a challenge? Click here to take our quiz and show off your knowledge!

The MoU aims to create a sustainable market access platform for local farmers and SHGs, thereby improving their livelihoods.

The Arunachal State Rural Livelihoods Mission’s (ArSRLM) Block Mission Management unit in Tuting,in collaboration with the agriculture department, has played a crucial role in facilitating this initiative.

ArSRLM has been instrumental in organizing villagers into SHGs and providing them with the necessary resources to enter the agricultural market.

Ready for a challenge? Click here to take our quiz and show off your knowledge!

“This successful shipment paves the way for future opportunities for SHGs and villagers to expand their market reach. This initiative empowers SHGs, many of which are led by women, by enhancing their economic independence through the sale of agricultural produce. This, in turn, strengthens the overall community,” ArSRLM said in a statement.