Guwahati: The Centre for Earth Sciences and Himalayan Studies (CESHS) has drilled Northeast India’s first geothermal production well at Dirang, in Arunachal Pradesh’s West Kameng district, an official confirmed on Monday.

Rupankar Rajkhowa, Head of the CESHS Geosciences Division, said the team achieved this breakthrough after conducting two years of extensive geochemical and structural surveys of hot springs across western Arunachal Pradesh. He described the drilling as a first-of-its-kind initiative in the Northeast and a milestone in clean energy development.

Once operational, the geothermal energy from this well will support eco-friendly solutions such as drying fruits, nuts, and meat, space heating, and maintaining controlled-atmosphere storage systems, technologies vital for improving agricultural productivity and quality of life in Arunachal’s high-altitude areas.

CESHS led the project in collaboration with the Norwegian Geotechnical Institute (NGI) in Oslo, Icelandic geothermal company Geotropy ehf, and Guwahati Boring Service, which managed the drilling.

Advanced geochemical analyses identified Dirang as a medium-to-high enthalpy geothermal zone, with reservoir temperatures reaching approximately 115°C. These conditions make it ideal for direct-use geothermal applications.

Detailed geological and structural mapping also revealed quartzite over schist formations along tectonic boundaries near the main central thrust, similar to features in other parts of the Himalayas.

These findings guided precision drilling with minimal environmental disruption.

The Ministry of Earth Sciences and the Government of Arunachal Pradesh supported the project, which could soon make Dirang India’s first geothermal-powered town for space heating, Rajkhowa noted.

CESHS plans to expand the initiative through deeper drilling to increase geothermal capacity. The team expects to operationalize the first geothermal-powered drying and storage systems soon, setting a national benchmark for clean energy in remote and mountainous areas.

“This pioneering work marks the beginning of a clean energy era in the Himalayas,” said CESHS Director Tana Tage. “It shows how geothermal resources can transform local livelihoods while protecting the environment.”

CESHS operates as an autonomous body under the Department of Science and Technology, Government of Arunachal Pradesh.