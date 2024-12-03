Itanagar: Human rights and anti-dam activist Ebo Mili has accused the BJP-led Arunachal Pradesh government of being a mere mouthpiece for dam developers.

This comes as Chief Minister Pema Khandu continues to defend the controversial Siang Upper Multipurpose Project.

Ready for a challenge? Click here to take our quiz and show off your knowledge!

Addressing a press conference at the Arunachal Press Club, Mili expressed deep concern over the state government’s relentless pursuit of dam construction, despite widespread opposition.

He highlighted the severe ecological and socio-economic threats posed by these projects, particularly to the region’s indigenous communities.

Last Friday, Chief Minister Khandu declared unanimous support from legislators of Siang and Upper Siang districts for the 10,000 MW dam, emphasizing its environmental and strategic importance.

Ready for a challenge? Click here to take our quiz and show off your knowledge!

However, local communities, led by the Siang Indigenous Farmers’ Forum, have been at the forefront of the anti-dam movement since the 1980s, fearing displacement and the submergence of ancestral lands.

Mili questioned the government’s priorities, stating, “Our land and rivers are being sold, but we are not receiving fair compensation. What kind of development is this? This development is for outsiders, not for the Arunachali people. The government is a mouthpiece of the dam developers. They promise schools, roads, and electricity, but why do we need ministers and a Chief Minister if these promises are fulfilled by corporations?”

Chief Minister Khandu, while acknowledging the potential risks of damming the Siang River, argued that the project is necessary to mitigate flash floods and water scarcity.

He said the project would serve as a safeguard against the devastating consequences of upstream water releases.

However, Mili countered these claims, citing the failures of previous dam projects. He pointed to the Dibang Multipurpose Dam, where affected communities received inadequate compensation and faced significant hardships.

“Despite decades of protest, we lost land, forests, and rivers. The affected people were left to fend for themselves,” he lamented.