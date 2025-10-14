Guwahati: A tragic case of negligence has come to light in Arunachal Pradesh’s West Siang district, where a woman suffered severe injuries after being struck by a stray bullet fired by a minor boy who was allegedly using a stolen rifle.

The incident unfolded on Sunday evening in Aalo, when the 40-year-old victim, Yater Gamlin Potom, was reportedly hit while the minor was attempting to hunt birds using a .22 bore rifle.

Police said the firearm had been unlawfully taken from his employer, a sub-inspector serving as the officer-in-charge of Yomcha Police Station.

Following the accidental firing, the minor abandoned the weapon and fled the scene. Authorities later tracked him down and detained him.

Police have also taken his employer into custody, pending further investigation into the unauthorized access and use of the government-issued firearm.

An FIR has been registered at Yomcha Police Station under relevant provisions of the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita (BNS) and the Arms Act.

Emergency responders initially provided medical care to Potom at the Yomcha health centre. Due to the seriousness of her injuries, including internal organ damage, she was referred to Aalo General Hospital for further tests, including a CT scan. Later, doctors shifted her to a private ICU in Dibrugarh, Assam, for advanced treatment.

Medical sources in Dibrugarh have confirmed that she remains under close observation, though her condition is currently stable.

The case has raised concerns over firearm safety, especially regarding access by minors, and the accountability of personnel responsible for government weapons.