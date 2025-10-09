Pasighat: Along with rest of the country and the state, the 71st national wildlife week was also celebrated with full enthusiasm in D. Ering Memorial Wildlife Sanctuary from 2nd to 8th October in collaboration with Bengaluru based NGO ‘Ashoka Trust for Research in Ecology and the Environment (ATREE)’ and Eco-Development Committee-cum-Community Surveillance and Monitoring Team (EDC/CSMT) of the sanctuary.

The theme of this years celebration was Human wildlife coexistence. Throughout the week a series of engaging and educational events were held to promote awareness and harmony between humans and wildlife.

Activities during the week-long celebration included bird watching, screening of wildlife films and documentaries, drawing and quiz competitions and plantation drives. Various events like bird watching, wildlife documentaries, drawing & quiz completions, plantation programme was organized as a part of the celebration which was enthusiastically participated by the young students and communities from fringe villages of Seram, Mer and Bamin.

The celebrations witnessed enthusiastic participation from young students and teachers from Govt. Upper Primary School Seram and Mer village under Borguli and Sibiyamukh Wildlife Range respectively and Gehubari Primary School Bamin under Anchalghat Wildlife Range of the sanctuary wherein Gaon Burahs and community members from the villages also participated equally.

Speaking on the occasion officials from D. Ering WLS emphasised the need for collective efforts in protecting biodiversity and nurturing love and respect for wildlife, particularly among the young students. Awareness focused on mitigating man-animal conflicts were also discussed during the events. “Our main aim was to orient young minds towards nature and wildlife as they are the future of our society. We express our heartfelt gratitude to the team ATREE for their support in organising the programmes successfully and also thankful to the EDC/CSMT members for their constant support and cooperation during the celebration”, said DFO.

The management of the sanctuary also extended their thankfulness to the Headteachers and teachers of Govt. UPS Seram, Mer and Gehubari Primary School at Bamin for cooperating and permitting the events to be held in their respective schools successfully.