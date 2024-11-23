Guwahati: BJP’s candidate from Assam’s Behali Assembly constituency Diganta Ghatowal won against Congress’s Jayanta Borah by a margin of 9,051 votes.

Ghatowal secured 50,947 votes, while his nearest rival Borah managed to get 41,896 votes.

Meanwhile, the ruling NDA is leading in three of the remaining four assembly constituencies, while Congress is leading in a lone seat.

Samaguri: Congress’s Tanzil Hussain is leading over BJP’s Diplu Ranjan Sarmah by a paltry margin of 531 votes.

Bongaigaon: Asom Gana Parishad’s (AGP) Diptimayee Choudhury is leading over Congress’s Brajenjit Singha by a significant margin of 25,471 votes.

Dholai: BJP’s Nihar Ranjan Das is ahead of Congress’s Dhrubajyoti Purkayastha by a margin of 3,305 votes.

Sidli: United People’s Party Liberal’s (UPPL) Nirmal Kumar Brahma is leading by a huge margin of 31,532 votes over Bodoland People’s Front’s (BPF) Suddho Kumar Basumatary.

Vote counting began at 8 am under tight security for bypolls held on November 13 across five assembly constituencies.

These seats fell vacant earlier this year when their representatives were elected to the Lok Sabha.

The BJP fielded candidates in three constituencies – Behali, Samaguri and Dholai – while its allies, the AGP and UPPL contested Bongaigaon and Sidli, respectively.

The Congress contested all five seats, with a total of 34 candidates vying for victory.