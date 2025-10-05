Dibrugarh: A local television journalist was seriously injured when he was allegedly attacked by miscreants on Friday night near Nirmali Gaon area in Assam’s Dibrugarh town.

The journalist, identified as Hiranya Bora, is working as a reporter at NK TV, an Assamese news channel. He sustained injuries on his chest, mouth and shoulder.

Bora and his friend were returning home, suddenly a miscreants attacked Hiranya with a helmet and a sharp weapon.

“The person suddenly chased at me and attacked me with a helmet from the backside. After that he attacked me with a sharp weapon. I filed an FIR at Milannagar police outpost against the person,” said Hiranya Bora.

The attacker has been identified as- Nibaran Gogoi of Mancotta area.

Nibaran Gogoi has been absconding after the crime.

The press fraternity of Dibrugarh condemned the incident and demanded stringent action against the perpetrators.

“When the person attacked me by saying you have done news on Trading FX. You should be killed. The person chased at me but somehow I managed ro fled from the area. He threatened me of dire consequences,” said Hiranya.

The attack on journalist has raising tremendously in Assam.

“I strongly condemned the incident and demand for strict action against the person who attacked our fellow journalist. Their is no security of journalist. We are the watch-dog of the society and time to time we shows the reality and in most of the time, we faces attacked,” said Jyotirmoy Hazarika, a Dibrugarh based journalist.

On the other hand, Greater Dibrugarh Press club condemned the incident and demanded strict punishment.