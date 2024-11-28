Guwahati: Conservationists and forest officials have made an exciting discovery in Assam’s Raimona National Park, capturing the first photographic evidence of Chinese pangolin.

A team comprising forest officials from Kachugaon division, along with conservationists from Aaranyak and other organisations, has confirmed the discovery.

The Chinese pangolin is a solitary, nocturnal and burrowing mammal that is highly trafficked and elusive, with limited information available on its distribution and current occurrence across its range.

“This interesting finding of the occurrence of Chinese Pangolin in Raimona National Park was recorded as part of the continuous research that is being conducted for the purpose of improving conservation efforts in the national park. This will, in my opinion, strengthen the spirit of conservation in Raimona and will help to ensure that more elusive findings will soon be recorded”, Said Bhanu Sinha, Divisional Forest Officer of Raimona National Park.

There are two species of pangolins—Indian Pangolin (Manis crassicaudata) and Chinese Pangolin— occur in India, as per stated in the report.

“Considering the high extinction risks due to low population level and extensive hunting and poaching for illegal trafficking, the Chinese Pangolin was listed in Appendix-I of CITES, as ‘Critically Endangered’ in the IUCN Red List and in Schedule-I of the Indian Wildlife (Protection) Act, 1972. In India, despite stringent legal protections, pangolins are continuously hunted for meat, body parts and traditional medicinal purposes.”, says the report.

Chinese Pangolin currently occurs in eastern, northern and southeastern Asian countries, spanning India, Bhutan, Bangladesh, Nepal, Myanmar, Thailand, China, Hong Kong, Taiwan, Laos, and Vietnam at elevations of 0–3,000 m. In India, the Chinese Pangolin is restricted to the foothills of the Himalaya, in the northern and across the northeastern region.

Raimona National Park (RNP) is located along the foothills of the Himalaya and is contiguous with the Phibsoo Wildlife Sanctuary of Bhutan, the westernmost protected area within the India-Bhutan Transboundary Manas Conservation Area.

RNP is considered an important protected area in the complex that connects the forested areas of northern West Bengal, Bhutan, and Manas Tiger Reserve to the west, north, & east, respectively.

RNP is a new protected area, established in 2021 with a total area of 422 km2, under the administration of Kachugaon division, Bodoland Territorial Region, Assam. The area has had a long history of ethnopolitical conflicts, which have potentially affected the conservation mechanism.

“Since 2019, the RNP authority, in collaboration with Aaranyak, has been conducting systematic annual camera trapping surveys to assess and monitor species assemblages and populations of terrestrial mammals. During the systematic surveys, with the camera trapping efforts of 1,470 trap-days in 2022, three independent photo-capture of the Chinese Pangolin were obtained from the semi-evergreen forest on 30 January 2022 at 1213 h and 0239 h, and one more on 28 February 2022 at 0412 h from the Ranganadi area under the western range (Raimona) of the RNP.”, Says Dr M Firoz Ahmed, a senior scientist with Aaranyak.

The photograph was captured on a dry stream that joins with the river Ranganadi, covered with semi-deciduous forest dominated by Sal Trees Shorea robusta. The surface around the camera station was primarily blanketed by small to medium stones covered by the dry leaf litters. This is the first confirmed photographic evidence of the Chinese Pangolin in the RNP.