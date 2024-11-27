Guwahati: The Assam government has appointed Indian Forest Service (IFS) officer Vinay Gupta as the state’s new principal chief conservator of forests (wildlife) and chief wildlife warden.

Gupta, who held the post of additional principal chief conservator of forests and council head of forest of Karbi Anglong, was promoted to the rank of PCCF and posted as the PCCF (wildlife) and chief wildlife warden against the existing vacancy.

Hailing from Uttar Pradesh, Gupta is a 1993 batch IFS officer of the Assam-Meghalaya cadre.

He held several important positions in the state forest department, starting as the assistant conservator of forests of Hailakandi Division in June 1997.

The state government has also effected the postings and transfers of half a dozen senior IFS officers in the forest department.

IFS officers PJ Vijayakar, Satyendra Singh, Vipin Kumar Bansal, Anurag Singh, Muanthang Tungnung and C Muthukumaravel have been assigned new responsibilities along with additional charges.