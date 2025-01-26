Guwahati: On the eve of Republic Day, the Centre announced the list of Padma Award recipients, with 11 distinguished individuals from the Northeastern states set to receive the prestigious honor.

A total of 139 Padma Awards were approved by the President of India, including one duo case.

The awards include seven Padma Vibhushan, 19 Padma Bhushan, and 113 Padma Shri recipients.

Of the 139 honourees, 23 are women, and the list also features 10 individuals from the Foreigners/NRI/PIO/OCI category and 13 posthumous awards.

Padma Awards are among India’s highest civilian awards, recognizing excellence in various fields such as art, social work, public affairs, science and engineering, trade and industry, medicine, literature and education, sports, and civil service.

From the Northeast, Assam’s Jatin Goswami is conferred the Padma Bhushan in the field of Art, while several others from the region will receive Padma Shri awards.

These include Assam’s Anil Kumar Boro, Gita Upadhyay, and Joynacharan Bathari in Literature and Education, Reba Kanta Mahanta in Art, and Arunoday Saha in Literature and Education.

Arunachal Pradesh’s Jumde Yomgam Gamlin will be recognized for Social Work, Nagaland’s L Hangthing for Agriculture, Sikkim’s Naren Gurung in Art, Mizoram’s Renthlei Lalrawna in Literature and Education, and Manipur’s Thiyam Suryamukhi Devi in Art.