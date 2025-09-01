Guwahati: A mild earthquake of 2.6 magnitude shook central Assam on Monday afternoon, September 1, 2025, officials reported.

According to authorities, there have been no immediate reports of injuries or damage to property.

The National Centre for Seismology (NCS) stated that the tremor occurred at 3:56 p.m. in Karbi Anglong district, located on the southern bank of the Brahmaputra River, at a depth of 5 km. The epicentre was approximately 43 km southeast of Tezpur in central Assam.

Residents in neighbouring districts, including Nagaon, Hojai, Golaghat, Sonitpur, and Biswanath, also felt the tremor, prompting many to rush out of their homes to safer open areas.

Officials noted that the Northeast region lies in a high seismic zone, making earthquakes a relatively frequent occurrence in the area.

