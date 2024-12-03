The year’s most heartening news for Assamese cinema comes in the form of the film adaptation of Natasurya Phani Sarma’s classic play “Keyo” (Why?). This timeless creation, brought to life by the persistent efforts of Aparup Agarwala, a dedicated member of Rupkonwar Jyotiprasad Agarwala’s family, is set to release at the end of January next year.

Scripted and directed by Aparup Agarwala under the banner of Tezpur’s Sree Haribilash Movies, “Keyo” has completed its shooting and editing phases in various locations across Assam. Inspired by Phani Sarma’s personal experiences as an actor, the play delves into the poignant story of a struggling artist who sacrifices his own well-being to entertain others. Despite his immense contributions, the artist faces neglect and financial hardship, ultimately leading to a tragic outcome.

Aparup Agarwala, a noted socio-cultural activist and filmmaker, believes that “Keyo” remains highly relevant to contemporary society. The play’s exploration of socio-economic disparities and the challenges faced by artists resonates with audiences today. Agarwala, who has also conceptualized and scored the film’s music, is making his directorial debut with this project.

“Keyo” boasts a talented crew, including cinematographer Sumon Dowerah, art director Kulen Borah, sound designer Debajit Gayan, and editor Jhulan Krishna Mahanta. The film’s music, composed by Manash Hazarika, features vocals by Lonismita Devi and Dikshit Mahanta. The cast includes a mix of experienced and new actors, such as Partha Dutta, Primrose Saikia, Udayan Goswami, Naba Barua, Bhupen Sarma, Sujeet Sarma, Ujjal Saikia, Palashree Das, Preety Khound Mahanta, Prashanta Borah, Anima Kalita Bordoloi, Rasmita Bhuyan, Tilak Nath, Purbashree Agarwala, Minu Tibrewal, Bhargav Kalita Bora and others.

As the film’s release date approaches, anticipation grows among Assamese cinephiles. With its powerful narrative and talented team, “Keyo” promises to be a significant addition to the Assamese film industry.

